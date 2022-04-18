PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Falls City man suspected of driving intoxicated was arrested after driving the wrong-way and killing a man near Scio on Saturday night, officials said.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the crash on Jefferson-Scio Drive where they found 61-year-old Ronald Dennis Rogers of Scio deceased.

LCSO said Edward Gordon Miller was driving a Subaru Forester in the wrong direction when he rammed a Toyota Tercel driven by Rogers head-on.

Miller was taken to the Salem Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The 58-year-old was arrested for charges of Criminal Negligent Homicide, Manslaughter in the First Degree, DUII and Reckless Driving.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.