Man dies after being struck by car in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after being struck by a car in north Clark County late Wednesday night, according to authorities.

A collision occurred shortly before midnight at the 12700 block of Northeast 359th Street. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the road with critical injuries. He was reportedly struck by a Ford Transit work van.

The driver of the van stayed on the scene and, along with a passerby, attempted to help the man until medical crews arrived. The driver said the man walked out into the road, directly in the path of the car.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Jordan A. Soliday. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning.

The driver was not arrested or given any citation, deputies say. This is an ongoing investigation.