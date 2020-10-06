Man dies after motorcycle crash on I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after a motorcycle crash in Hood River County on Sunday afternoon, police say.
Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash reported on I-84 near milepost 64 around 2:17 p.m. on Sunday. Once at the scene, they discovered a Harley Davidson FXS motorcycle had crashed after its rear tire seized for an unknown reason.
The motorcycle rider, 40-year-old Jose Antonio Gutierrez of Milton-Freewater, was rushed to the Emanuel Hospital via Life Flight. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead a day later.
Hood River Police Department and Hood River Fire and Rescue assisted OSP during the response.
