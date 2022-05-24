PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 67-year-old man was killed when he struck several trees off of Highway 20 in Lincoln County Sunday night, Oregon State Police said.

An initial investigation showed a Peterbilt CMV towing an unloaded chip trailer was headed eastbound when it drove onto the shoulder. The driver, David Damon of Shady Cove, reportedly overcorrected — crossing the center line and westbound lane before hitting trees on the westbound shoulder.

Damon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation is underway, but officials say lane usage, seatbelt usage and distracted driving all likely contributed to the crash.

The highway was closed for nearly eight hours after the crash.