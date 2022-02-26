PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died in the hospital Friday evening after having been hit by a driver who fled the scene in Southeast Portland, police said.

Around 6:54 p.m., police responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian near the corner of SE 114th and Foster Road. When they arrived, police said they found a man who was hurt and he was taken to the hospital.

Crash investigators determined a driver had hit the man and left the scene. Authorities did not release a description of the suspect, and no arrests have been made.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers initially believed the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they were notified later in the evening that his injuries were severe. The man, who has yet to be publicly identified, died at the hospital.

PPB said the man’s death is the 13th traffic fatality for the city in 2022.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.2103 and reference Case No. 22-52950.