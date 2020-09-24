Man dies in crash in Oak Hills neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– A man died in a crash Wednesday evening in the Oak Hills neighborhood of Washington County, deputies said.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on NW Bethany Boulevard at NW Ridgetop Lane, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Southbound traffic was blocked. Deputies asked drivers to avoid the area.
No other details are available at this time.
