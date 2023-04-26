PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County left the driver deceased Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials say 37-year-old Chad Robert Bailey of Roanoke, Wash. had been found around 7 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 6. However, they say the crash may have occurred Monday evening.

According to investigators, Bailey had been traveling eastbound in a Ford Escape when the car “left the roadway and struck a tree,” which caused the car to “roll several times, ejecting the operator, before coming to rest in a wooded area off of the highway.”

Oregon State Police say speed was likely the top contributing factor in the crash.