Man dies in rollover crash into NW Portland warehouse

Scene of a crash in the 2700 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue on Sunday, February 7, 2021 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed following a rollover crash into a Northwest Portland warehouse building Sunday.

The Portland Police Bureau dispatched officers to the 2700 block of NW Yeon Avenue just after 7 a.m. on reports of a crash. Upon their arrival, officers found an SUV on its side, resting against the building. Officers said the lone occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

PPB has closed off Northwest Yeon Avenue between Northwest Nicolai Street and Northwest 26th Drive while the investigation is underway.

The crash marked the eighth fatality of the year and the 12th Major Crash Team callout.