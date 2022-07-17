PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was ejected from a car when its driver lost control and rolled twice on Highway 226, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Oksana Titarenko, was headed south on the highway in a grey Infiniti when she lost control of the car and veered into the right shoulder. Titarenko then overcorrected, police said, crossing into the northbound lane and hitting the shoulder, which sent the car rolling.

The passenger, identified as 30-year-old Mikhail Ermolenko, was ejected from the car during the crash.

OSP and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the highway’s milepost 21. Ermolenko was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Titarenko was taken to a local hospital out of precaution where staff found she was under the influence of alcohol.

Titarenko was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail. No DUII charge was immediately reported on the jail’s roster, but she faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter.