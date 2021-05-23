Man found dead in Argay Terrace area; hit-and-run suspected

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead in the Argay Terrace neighborhood early Sunday, suspected of being hit by a vehicle.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a crash in the 14300 block of NE Milton Street around 6:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male deceased along with evidence indicating a crash had occurred.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team was tapped to investigate the incident. Officers at the scene have blocked off the intersection during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 503-823-333.

This is a developing story.

