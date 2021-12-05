Man found dead in car, NE Portland Hwy closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a car that crashed into a power pole was found dead Sunday morning in Northeast Portland, although authorities said it’s not clear if the crash caused his death.

Around 5:49 a.m., police responded to a report that a car had crashed into a pole near the intersection of NE 45th Avenue and Portland Highway. When they arrived, police said they found a man dead in the car.

The man has not been identified, and the state medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

NE Portland Hwy is closed between 42nd and 60th Avenues as police investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.