Man hit by car, dies in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An adult man died after being hit by a car in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at NE 122nd and Halsey, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.
Northeast Halsey between 122nd and 125th is expected to be closed for hours.
The man has not yet been publicly identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.