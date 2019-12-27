Man hit by car, dies in NE Portland

A man was hit and killed by a car at NE 122nd and Halsey, December 27, 2019 (KOIN)

Crash happened at NE 122nd and Halsey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An adult man died after being hit by a car in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at NE 122nd and Halsey, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

Northeast Halsey between 122nd and 125th is expected to be closed for hours.

The man has not yet been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333.