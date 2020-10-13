Man hit, killed after running across highway in Vancouver

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hit by a car and killed in Vancouver late Monday night.

Washington State Patrol reported the death just before 11 p.m. last night. The crash occurred on State Route 500 just east of Thurston Way — troopers say the man was running across the road when he was struck by a car heading east.

The victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

WSP is investigating the crash but has already said neither drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is a developing story.

