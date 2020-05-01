Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Salem, officials said.
Salem police said 35-year-old Corey Grimes was struck by the train at 3:30 p.m. near Blossom Drive NE and Indian School Road NE.
Officers told KOIN 6 News on Thursday the man ignored warnings to get off the tracks as the train approached.
