Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Salem

Police say they aren't sure why the man ignored warnings to get off the tracks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Salem, officials said.

Salem police said 35-year-old Corey Grimes was struck by the train at 3:30 p.m. near Blossom Drive NE and Indian School Road NE.

Officers told KOIN 6 News on Thursday the man ignored warnings to get off the tracks as the train approached.