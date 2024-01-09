PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized Sunday night after witnesses said he purposefully hit a car and, then, was subsequently hit by another driver.

According to Portland police, two friends were driving in separate vehicles near North Marine Drive when a third vehicle “accosted” and chased them.

Police say one of the two friends had their car “intentionally t-boned” by the third vehicle. That’s when, according to investigators, the driver of that third vehicle driver got out and was struck by the car driven by the other friend.

Police officials said that the sequence of events was confirmed by a witness. Both friends remained at the scene and were interviewed by detectives authorities said.

The driver of the third car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and officials said his toxicology report showed a Blood Alcohol Content of .168%.

The incident is still under investigation.