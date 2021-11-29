Man in NE Portland hit-and-run dies in hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run on November 21 in the Parkrose neighborhood died in the hospital, officials said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the man was 20-year-old Neri Ramirez-Mendoza who was visiting from Tacoma.

Ramirez-Mendoza was struck in a parking lot off of Northeast 122nd Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

North Precint police said they received a report of 15 people fighting with knives, but when they arrived they found Ramirez-Mendoza with life-threatening injuries.

Officials determined Ramirez-Mendoza was struck by a car. Officials said it doesn’t appear the driver intentionally hit the victim. The car involved has not been found.

Ramirez-Mendoza was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, or call (503)823-2103, and reference case number 21-325657.