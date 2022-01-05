Man killed after car collides with semi-tractor being towed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 79-year-old man was killed when his car collided with a semi-tractor being towed on Interstate 5 in Linn County early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 1:50 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to the crash near milepost 220.

Michael Elliott of Sublimity was heading south when officials say his Chrysler PT Cruiser struck a Volvo semi-tractor that was being towed.

Elliott was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The 26-year-old tow truck driver, Walker Farnham, was not injured.