Pedestrian darts into I-5 traffic, killed by pickup

Unknown if driver will be cited

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed Wednesday morning after running into oncoming traffic on Interstate 5 near Albany.

The Oregon State Police said the man darted into the fast lane on the northbound side of the freeway near milepost 233 just before 5 a.m. and was struck by a Ford F-350 pickup. The driver told OSP said he was unable to avoid colliding with the man.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP did not indicate whether the driver would be cited.