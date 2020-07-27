Man killed, another injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22 on Sunday, police say.

Scott Zadow of Portland was headed east in his Ford F-150 shortly before 3 p.m. when he sideswiped a westbound Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Curtis Gagner of Canby. The Ford then continued west, ultimately colliding with a VW Passat.

The Passat was operated by 50-year-old John Berquist of Turner. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zadow was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say. The highway was closed to traffic for over six hours as the scene was cleared.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact Oregon State Police.