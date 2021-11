PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Monmouth man died after crashing his car on Highway 51 over the weekend.

Curtis Smith Jr., 30, was driving down Highway 51 early Sunday. Authorities say his Ford Focus left the roadway at a high rate of speed and rolled around 2 a.m.

Smith suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead.

According to police, Smith’s car had been the subject of several driving complaints ahead of the crash.