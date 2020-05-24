Man killed in early morning crash on Hwy 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was killed and another was injured in a crash on Highway early Sunday morning near milepost 64.5.
Oregon State Police said a man driving a Subaru Legacy was heading westbound on the highway when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Nissan Frontier around 1:30 a.m.
The driver of the Legacy, identified as 48-year-old Brian Beveridge of Scappoose, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, 49-year-old Matthew Baker of Bend, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
