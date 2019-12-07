Man on adult-sized tricycle struck, killed while crossing street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed when he attempted to cross a street mid-block while on what police described as an adult-sized tricycle.

Hillsboro Police responded to the scene at Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Cedar Street around 7:45 on Friday night. They said the man tried crossing the street and rode into the path of an oncoming car, which struck him.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries a few hours later.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, who determined that neither speed or driver impairment was a factor in the crash.

No other information is available at this time.