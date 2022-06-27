PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old man died after he allegedly lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Saturday, authorities said.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oregon State Police said troopers were called to a motorcycle crash on the highway near milepost 55.

According to the initial investigation, Mark Nelson was headed westbound on his Harley-Davidson Electra Glide. The Lebanon man reportedly lost control and hit an embankment.

OSP said Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.