Man rescued after car plunges into Columbia River

Area near 7000 NE Marine Dr were a vehicle plunged into the Columbia River Sunday, January 24, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Cause of crash remains under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have shut down NE Marine Drive between 33rd and 122nd Avenues while police investigate a crash involving a vehicle that plunged into the Columbia River.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported a vehicle was sinking in the river in the area of the 7000 block of NE Marine Drive just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

A PF&R boat quickly attended to the vehicle’s lone occupant and brought him to shore. He was taken to a hospital where his condition remains unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.