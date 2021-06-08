Man stuck in Forest Grove ravine for 12 hours after fall on tractor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency crews were called in to rescue a man who had been stuck for at least 12 hours in a ravine after crashing a tractor in Forest Grove Tuesday morning.

Forest Grove Fire reported a Life Flight helicopter being brought into the scene off a crash off Highway 6 at Timmerman Road around 9 a.m. Officials later confirmed the man was found by his wife earlier in the morning who had gone looking for him after he never returned home the day before.

Crews at scene said the man suffered broken bones. His current condition was not immediately known.

The highway was temporary closed near the crash site but has since reopened, according to FGF.

This is a developing story.