PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who died after being run over by a semi-truck Friday night in Northeast Portland has been publicly identified.

Portland police said 59-year-old Raymond M. McWilliams was on the sidewalk near the corner of NE Vancouver Way and NE Gertz Road when one of the wheels of his motorized wheelchair slipped off the curb and he fell under the tires of a passing semi.

When officers arrived around 9 p.m. Friday, they found McWilliams dead and the driver had left the scene. Police said it’s unclear if the driver knew what happened.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was driving in the area around 8:50 p.m. Email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference Case No. 22-73292, or call 503.823.2103.