Man rushed to hospital after being pulled from burning car

A truck caught on fire after rolling and striking trees on Friday, July 3. (Cowlitz Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after a crash led to a pickup truck catching fire early Friday morning.

Cowlitz Fire crews arrived at Westside HWY and Early Bird Drive at 3:35 AM, where they found the truck fully involved with flames. The truck had reportedly rolled over, striking trees before the blaze began.

Firefighters were told that bystanders, including a nurse that had just finished her shift, had attempted to pull him from the car. The nurse alerted medical personnel that the man’s injuries may be serious.

The man was extracted and immediately sent to a local hospital. There is no word yet on his current condition.