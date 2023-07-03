Travis Philmlee Jr., 26, was dead when officers arrived at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Sunderland neighborhood Thursday night had gone into the road to confront people throwing fireworks when he was struck, Portland police said.

Travis Philmlee Jr., 26, was dead when officers arrived at the scene near NE 33rd and Elrod around 11:40 p.m., PPB said.

Investigators believe that one or more occupants in a lifted white pickup truck were throwing fireworks on the street when Philmee Jr. came out of a nearby RV to confront them.

During that time, an unidentified driver of a black or silver sedan drove after the pickup truck, according to PPB.

The driver of the pickup swerved to avoid Philmlee Jr., but he was struck and killed by the sedan moments later, police said.

The driver of the sedan and the occupants of the pickup are being sought by authorities. Police encourage anyone with information about the vehicles and/or occupants to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: TIU and reference case number 23-171259.

This is the 31st traffic fatality and the 12th pedestrian fatality this year in Portland, police said.