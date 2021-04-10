Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car in the Cully Neighborhood Saturday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers found the man injured on the roadway near the 4900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response paramedics treated the man He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver remained on the scene and is speaking to officers, PPB said.

Northeast 82nd Avenue is closed in both directions between Northeast Killingsworth Street to Northeast Wygant Street.