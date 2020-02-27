Live Now
Car lands on side, 2 drivers injured in Newberg crash

Crashes

LifeFlight was recalled

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Two people were hurt in a 2-vehicle crash near Newberg, Feb. 26, 2020. (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in Newberg, firefighters said.

The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. at NE North Valley Road and NE Stone Road.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said one vehicle landed on its side and the driver was able to climb out while the second vehicle was so badly damaged that the driver had to be extricated.

One driver sustained serious injuries. They were both transported by ambulance.

No other details have been released.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

