Man trapped, wounded in 2-car crash in Vancouver

One person was seriously hurt in a crash in Vancouver, June 30, 2021. (Vancouver Fire Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Wednesday evening in Vancouver.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of NE 132nd Avenue and NE 31st Street just before 6:30 p.m.

The Vancouver Fire Department said two cars had crashed and one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles. Emergency crews freed the person in under 10 minutes and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the crash. No other details are available at this time.