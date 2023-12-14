PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police have revealed details of a head-on collision between two cars that resulted in the deaths of both drivers over the weekend in Marion County.

The collision occurred on Saturday, Dec. 9, with authorities responding to the scene around 11:51 p.m. near milepost 40 on Highway 99E, according to Oregon State Police.

According to authorities, 36-year-old Mario Cantor-Chocolate of Canby was driving a Ford Explorer northbound when the vehicle crossed the centerline, striking a gray Toyota Highlander head-on. The Toyota was being driven by 44-year-old Eva Arango-Cortes of Salem.

Both Cantor-Chocolate and Arango-Cortes were declared dead on the scene. A passenger in the Toyota, 35-year-old Flaviano Rodriguez-Hilario of Salem, was transported to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The collision impacted the highway for roughly four hours as the on-scene investigation was being carried out. In addition, there was a delay in the announcement of the fatal crash and its casualties due to authorities notifying the next of kin, police said.