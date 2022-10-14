PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and another injured when two vehicles collided in Turner Thursday night, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it responded at around 9 p.m. to a head-on collision between a Subaru WRX and a Kia Sportage at the intersection of Marion Road Southeast and Mill Creek Road Southeast.

The driver of the Kia, 53-year-old Matthew McBeth of Turner, died.

The other driver, 23-year-old Melody Arregion of Turner, was rushed to a Portland area hospital with critical injuries, according to officials.

MCSO said there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Investigators determined the Subaru was heading west when it struck the Kia in the oncoming lanes. Officials are still working to learn what factors contributed to the crash.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies and first responders assisted the sheriff’s department.