PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A MAX train and a Portland Streetcar collided in Northeast Portland, derailing three cars and pining a driver, authorities said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the crash happened near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street.

The first arriving unit said that three cars had come off the tracks and there was visible damage to the street car, one of the drivers also became slightly pinned in the vehicle, but they were safely extracted.

Two people reported having minor injuries and they were taken to a local hospital.

It is unknown what caused the crash, but the situation is currently under investigation.

A MAX train and a Street Car collided in NE Portland on Nov. 15, 2023 (KOIN)

A MAX train and a Street Car collided in NE Portland on Nov. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

The MAX Blue, Green and Red lines are currently disrupted, and there are shuttle buses serving stations between Old Town and Gateway/NE 99th Avenue, while the Portland Streetcar A Loop is suspended, according to TriMet. Riders should expect delays.