MAX train collides with boat trailer in Gresham

Crashes

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A TriMet train collided with a small boat in Gresham on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Courtesy: Gresham PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A TriMet MAX train collided with a boat trailer in Gresham early Monday morning.

The crash reportedly happened at Southeast 162nd and Burnside just after 6:30 a.m. Gresham PD said it was a stolen boat that someone left on the tracks, but there are no suspects. No injuries were reported.

  • A TriMet train collided with a small boat in Gresham on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Courtesy: PPB)
  • A TriMet train collided with a small boat in Gresham on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Courtesy: PPB)
  • A TriMet train collided with a small boat in Gresham on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Courtesy: PPB)

The MAX Blue Line toward Hillsboro is experiencing delays westbound from Cleaveland Avenue into Downtown Portland due to the collision. In the meantime, there are shuttle buses serving stations between East 148th Avenue and East 172nd Avenue.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget