MAX train collides with boat trailer in Gresham

A TriMet train collided with a small boat in Gresham on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Courtesy: Gresham PD)

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A TriMet MAX train collided with a boat trailer in Gresham early Monday morning.

The crash reportedly happened at Southeast 162nd and Burnside just after 6:30 a.m. Gresham PD said it was a stolen boat that someone left on the tracks, but there are no suspects. No injuries were reported.

The MAX Blue Line toward Hillsboro is experiencing delays westbound from Cleaveland Avenue into Downtown Portland due to the collision. In the meantime, there are shuttle buses serving stations between East 148th Avenue and East 172nd Avenue.

