PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Northeast Albertson Road shortly before 5 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man who had been riding a motorcycle died in the crash. Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, the sheriff’s office believes the motorcycle rider was speeding while going west on Northeast Albertson Road. They said he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed while rounding a curve in the road.

The motorcycle went down and both the bike and the rider were struck by a commercial passenger van that was traveling east, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

There were seven people inside the van at the time of the crash. Deputies say none of them were injured.

The motorcyclist’s identity will be released after his next of kin are notified. The sheriff’s office said he was from McMinnville.