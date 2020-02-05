Memorial to be held for teen killed in head-on crash

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up for Aaron Makunin's funeral

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A memorial is taking place on Wednesday for the teen who died in a head-on cash in Northeast Vancouver on Friday.

Aaron Makunin’s family is holding a memorial service this evening at Word of Grace Bible Church. The memorial begins at 7 p.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they aren’t sure why, but the 17-year-old boy’s car crossed the center line, crashing head-on into an oncoming van. The Vancouver Fire Department said the collision at NE 72nd Avenue and NE 159th Street around 5 p.m. involved a Mercedes sedan and a Ford van. Firefighters said emergency responders worked for 20 minutes to extricate the Mercedes driver but he died at the scene.

The driver of the van suffered non-life threatening injuries. The van driver’s family members told KOIN 6 they are grateful he survived — but are saddened that that Makunin Family lost their son.

A Go Fund Me page set up for Aaron’s funeral says he was a twin in a family of four kids and that he has a kind heart. His funeral is scheduled for Friday night.

