Ricky Allen Greenwell was arrested after this crash in Gresham, January 29, 2023 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for parole and probation violations crashed a Mercedes hit another car as he tried to speed away in Gresham early Saturday night.

Ricky Allen Greenwell was arrested after the crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began around 5:20 p.m. when Greenwell and another person were spotted sitting in a silver Mercedes in the parking lot at the Fieldstone Apartments in Fairview, officials told KOIN 6 News. When deputies tried to contact him, he drove off and nearly rammed a patrol car, they said.

Just a few minutes later the Mercedes crashed into another car at NE 201st and Glisan. Greenwell and his passenger, whose name was not released, were taken to a hospital for treatment of their crash injuries.

The driver in the other car was also taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

The 41-year-old Greenwell was booked on 10 charges, including 4 felonies.