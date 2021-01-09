Meth, handgun found at crash in Milwaukie; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses at the scene of a crash in Milwaukie Friday evening helped police capture a felon in possession of a gun and illegal drugs.
Milwaukie Police officers were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of SE Monroe Street and SE 27th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. where two cars had collided. Witnesses told police one of the men involved in the crash abruptly ran from the scene — and that he hid a bag in nearby bushes in the process.
The suspect was found hiding under a wheelchair ramp of a business by a K9 unit a short time later. Officers also were led to the bushes where the bag had been stashed and discovered it contained several bags of methamphetamine. Next to the bag was a 9mm handgun as well, police said.
Police identified the man as Michael David Douglas Mason, 32, and booked him into the Clackamas County Jail on Felon in possession of a firearm, Possession of a controlled substance (Meth), Delivery of a controlled substance (Meth), Interfering, Disorderly Conduct II, Escape III, fail to perform duties of driver.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
