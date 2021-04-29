Minivan broadsides Nissan, 2 drivers hurt in Vancouver

Two drivers were injured early Thursday morning as a Plymouth minivan slammed into a Nissan on NW Lakeshore Avenue in Vancouver, April 29, 2021 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

No charges have yet been filed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two drivers were injured early Thursday morning as a Plymouth minivan slammed into a Nissan on NW Lakeshore Avenue in Vancouver

Witnesses said the Plymouth, driven by 25-year-old Esther Huizar, was headed north. The Nissan stopped at a stop sign on NW 105th before starting a left turn, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The minivan broadsided the Nissan, injuring driver Matthew Northy. The 63-year-old Vancouver resident was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Huizar, also from Vancouver, was also taken to a hospital with less serious injuries, officials said.

Investigators said the Plymouth appeared to be traveling much faster than the posted 40 mph speed limit. The investigation continues and no charges have yet been filed.

The road was closed for about 5 hours during the accident reconstruction.