PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver and his passenger were injured after a commercial vehicle crashed near Sweet Home on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 6 p.m., police said 41-year-old Timothy Shockey was driving a semi-truck west on Highway 20. OSP said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment before it came to a rest near the Santiam River.

Shockey reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while officials say his juvenile passenger was seriously injured. OSP said LifeFlight was activated and the minor was airlifted to a hospital in Portland.

The investigation is ongoing, however, police said there were signs Shockey was impaired.