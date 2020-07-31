Missing Independence man killed in crash on Highway 194

David Gomez was reported missing after he did not show up to work Thursday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A missing Independence man was killed in a crash on Highway 194 on Thursday, police say.

David Gomez was reported missing after he did not show up to work on Thursday morning. His family searched the area and then reported him missing to police around 8 p.m. Officers then conducted a search and about two hours later, discovered Gomez had died in a crash.

The investigation determined he had been driving his Chevrolet Silverado south down the highway when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree down an embankment. The 34-year-old died at the scene.

Highway 194 was closed for about six hours while the scene was cleared.