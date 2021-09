The victim had been reported missing earlier the same day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man from Molalla was killed in a car crash in northern Marion County on Thursday.

According to authorities, 79-year-old Jack Mathews was in a serious single-car crash on Meridian Road NE near Mt. Angel Scotts Mills Road NE around 5:30 p.m. An investigation determined Matthew’s KIA Sorento was heading north before swerving off the road and striking a tree.

Sadly, Matthews died before paramedics arrived at the scene. He had been reported missing earlier in the day.