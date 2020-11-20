Bodies of Salem father, son found with plane wreckage

A remote part of Mt. Hood National Forest scarred by recent wildfires where a small plane is thought to have crashed on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Jared Scott Sabin, 44, and Gavyn Scott Sabin, 19, died in the crash in a remote part of Mt. Hood Nat'l Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The remains of a father and son have been found, along with the wreckage of a small plane in a remote part of Mt. Hood National Forest, deputies said.

The Cessna 150 was carrying a father and son — Jared Scott Sabin, 44, and Gavyn Scott Sabin, 19, both of Salem — when it left Salem on Monday. The pilot planned to stop in Troutdale before continuing on to Idaho and then Utah, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

But during the flight, the pilot contacted aircraft controllers and said ice was starting to form on the plane amid bad weather. The pilot said he wanted to change destinations and controllers lost contact with the plane a few minutes later.

A large search and rescue mission was launched involving multiple agencies, including a pararescue team with the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and a Navy helicopter.

The search was hindered by treacherous, steep terrain burned by wildfires in September. Wreckage was spotted Thursday in the Fish Creek area and rescuers on the ground reached the site by about 2 p.m. The remains of two men were recovered and autopsies on Friday confirmed their identities.

Jared is survived by his wife and three children. Gavyn is survived by his mother, his three siblings, and his fiancée. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support their family.