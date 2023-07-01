PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 10-year-old motocross competitor was airlifted in critical condition after a crash during a race at the Washougal MX Park on Saturday.

The boy lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by 2 other racers in the event, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

No information is available on the other riders who were involved in the crash.

The investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office continues.