PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the Salmon Creek area, the Washington State Patrol tweeted late Saturday night.

The crash, reported around 10:45 p.m., closed all lanes on southbound I-205 in the Salmon Creek area, officials said. Motorists were detoured to southbound I-5.

