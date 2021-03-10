Motorcycle crash shuts down NB I-5 lanes near Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcycle crash has shut down some northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Wednesday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, two lanes of northbound I-5 are closed one mile south of the Woodburn Interchange due to a crash involving a motorcycle. No further details about the crash are available at this time.

The closure is expected to be lengthy as law enforcement investigates and works to clear the scene. If possible, avoid the area. Check TripCheck.com for updates.

This is a developing story.