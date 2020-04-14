Motorcycle crash shuts down SE Portland intersection

Officials at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Southeast Portland, April 14, 2020. (KOIN)

One person was rushed to a hospital via ambulance, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle, police said.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of SE 148th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The intersection is closed in all directions at this time. The PPB’s Major Crash Team is helping with the investigation.

No other details have been released.

