Motorcycle crash shuts down SE Portland intersection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle, police said.
The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of SE 148th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The intersection is closed in all directions at this time. The PPB’s Major Crash Team is helping with the investigation.
No other details have been released.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.