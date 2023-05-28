PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcycle driver was killed and the driver’s passenger was seriously injured after the motorcycle and pick-up truck collided in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood overnight, authorities say.

Portland Police Bureau says officers with the East Precinct responded to a report of a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, where they found the driver of the motorcycle had died at the scene.

The motorcycle’s passenger was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. The passenger’s current condition is unclear.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Police also say no one in the truck was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police by emailing crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-139476.

The investigation is ongoing.