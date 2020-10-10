Motorcycle rider dies after crash on Interstate-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcycle rider died in the hospital Friday night after a crash on Interstate-5 in North Portland earlier in the evening, said police.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the highway near North Columbia Boulevard. Officers said medics worked to take “life-saving measures” as they transported the motorcycle rider to the hospital. Unfortunately, that person was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The rider has not been identified by authorities.

Police said the other car involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests were made in connection to the crash.

The left lane of northbound I-5 was temporarily closed while the Major Crash Team investigated Friday evening. Police have asked for any witnesses to the crash who have not already been contacted to get in touch with police’s Portland Police Traffic Division: 503-823-2208.